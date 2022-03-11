The Adam Project: Director Shawn Levy tells Karan Johar why Ryan Reynolds rewrote THIS crucial scene in film

A combination we never knew we wanted, Karan Johar and Shawn Levy talked up a storm in a new sit down as the two filmmakers chatted on about the latest Ryan Reynolds starrer blockbuster The Adam Project . Directed by Levy, this movie brought together many high-profile names including Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and more.

During their chat, Levy opened up about what his intentions were while creating this adventure drama with Reynolds who has previously worked with the director in Free Guy. Levy shared that his vision was to create a movie that made people feel something and added that he did not want to "convey ideas and concepts" instead he aimed for a story that made a connection with the audience.

Interestingly, Johar also chimed in the fun and revealed that his favourite scene from the movie was "the bar scene," the Indian filmmaker elaborated, "This is such a beautifully crafted scene as a director, but also beautifully written and performed and it's just like, so simple." Johar then asked Levy what instructions he gave Jennifer Garner in that scene as she, according to him, looked "magical" in the said close-up shot.

Levy replied as he revealed that Reynolds actually rewrote the whole scene and disclosed, "Ryan wrote the scene as a love letter to his mother who was the one constant in his childhood with a very unpredictable and imperfect father." Then he went on to explain that while rehearsing it became evident that something magical was brewing up so, he remarked, that they stopped rehearsing and started filming.