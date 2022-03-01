The Adam Project EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Blake Lively adorably hugs Ryan Reynolds' onscreen 'mini me' Walker Scobell

Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film The Adam Project recently held its red carpet premiere event in New York. The event was attended by the lead cast of the film including Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Walker Scobell. Also seen turning up to support Reynolds at the premiere was his wife Blake Lively who walked the red carpet alongside him.

Pinkvilla received the humble opportunity of attending the world premiere in New York and among other exclusive bits, we got a chance to capture an adorable moment shared between Blake Lively and the film's child star Walker Scobell as the duo greeted each other on the red carpet.

For the unreversed, Scobell will be seen essaying the role of a younger version of Ryan Reynolds' character in the film. During their meet on the red carpet, Blake was seen chatting up with Reynolds' onscreen 'mini me' and at one point the duo also shared a sweet hug.

Watch Blake Lively and Walker Scobell's EXCLUSIVE video from the premiere here:

The Adam Project is a sci-fi film with a time travel twist. The film will have Reynolds travelling back in time and teaming up with his younger self to find answers to correct something that has been wronged in the future. For the same, Ryans' character also meets with his dad played by Mark Ruffalo in the film.

The film has been directed by Shawn Levy and marks Reynolds' second major project with the director after their successful film, Free Guy which was released last year. The Adam Project is all set to release on Netflix on March 11.

