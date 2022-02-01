The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's time travel meet features in intriguing first look photo

The first look photos of Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana starrer, The Adam Project were released recently. The upcoming Netflix film revolves around the story of a time-travelling pilot who meets with his younger self and late father to save the future. The first look photos showed Ryan alongside Mark who plays his father in the film and also Walker Scobell who plays Reynolds' younger self.

The first look suggests that the film will be an intriguing one as we see Reynolds, Ruffalo and Saldana come together for it. The Adam Project also stars Jennifer Garner. With this film, Ryan marks his second collaboration with director Shawn Levy who also helmed the actor's 2021 hit, Free Guy.

The plot of The Adam Project describes Reynolds character as Adam Reed, a wounded time traveller who ventures into the past from 2050 to search for his love who got lost in the time-space continuum under mysterious circumstances. Amid this, he ends up going to 2022 where he meets his 12-year-old self.

Director Shawn Levy in his interview with Vanity Fair maintained that the characters of Ryan in Free Guy and this film are completely opposite and stated that Adam Reed is a "deeply cynical" character.

The Adam Project is all set to release on Netflix on March 11. A trailer of the film is yet to be released by makers and fans are more thane excited to see the mini Marvel reunion in this film as Deadpool (Reynolds), Hulk (Ruffalo) and Gamora (Saldana) come together.

