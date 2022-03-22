The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy decode the movie's heartbreaking ending scene

Following the release of Ryan Reynolds' topsy-turvy time travel adventure blockbuster The Adam Project fans have been raving about the movie and its brilliant writing. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is more than a typical sci-fi escapade as it deals with emotional and vulnerable subjects of family ties as young Adam (Walker Scobell) helps his grown-up self to heal through their journey to save the future.

During a chat with Collider, via Comicbook, Levy and Reynolds opened up about shooting that last scene in the yard when (spoiler alert) the two Adams play catch with their father (Mark Ruffalo). Levy shared that the scene was always meant to be the way it was though he then revealed they did rewrite it a little. Levy went on and noted that they always intended the movie to not have a happy ending but wanted to give the characters some closure and redemption at the end.

Meanwhile, Reynolds also chimed in and disclosed that while filming the emotionally charged scene all he had to do was just focus on Ruffalo and "feel everything" as he channelled his time with his own father. Reynolds mentioned that the catch scene especially resonated with him as it was a significant activity he enjoyed with his father while he was alive and had beautiful memories of playing catch on the lawn with him.

Moreover, Reynolds remarked that the scene came out great because of Ruffalo and his acting prowess as he complimented, "Truly, I felt so lucky to be working with someone like Mark Ruffalo, who is as good, if not better than everyone already knows him to be."

