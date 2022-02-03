The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds teases ‘something cool’ in film’s first look; WATCH

Netflix just released and in fact teased all the new films the platform will be dropping this year and you can rest assured, you’re in for a lot of entertainment! Along with first looks from films like Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, Slumberland and more, the clip released by Netflix also featured the very first look at Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project! The snippet of the film shown in the trailer sees Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo joining forces up in the time-bending sci-fi adventure movie.

If you didn't know, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Walker Scobell in his screen debut as a young Adam, Jennifer Garner as Adam's mom, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana in undisclosed roles. The movie follows Reynolds aka Adam –a time-travelling pilot who seeks help from his 12-year-old self to confront their late father while also on a mission to save the future of the world.

While the first footage doesn't offer as much as we’d hope for but it does give a glimpse into the highly-anticipated film’s exciting looks and the adventure we’re about to embark on. The new aspects of the film include Adam aka Ryan Reynolds’ weaponry from the future, his time machine and other cool gadgets! At one point in the clip, Ryan teases: “Feel like a kid again. Wanna see something cool?” and resumes to show off his cool gadgets.

Even though most details of the film are still under wraps, since the film was announced in 2012, the first look is really exciting! Watch the clip above and tell us what you thought about Netflix’s 2022 movie in the comments below!

Also read: The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's time travel meet features in intriguing first look photo