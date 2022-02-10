The Adam Project Teaser: Ryan Reynolds brings refreshing time travel twist with Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer in tow

Ryan Renolds starrer The Adam Project just released its first official teaser! This Netflix original comes from the showrunners of another Reynolds led superhit Free Guy. Directed by Shawn Levy, the story follows Adam Reed as his adult self also accompanied by his child version and tangles them up in a topsy-turvy "future meets past" adventure.

Reynolds in the movie unites with his Marvel counterparts, Mark Ruffalo who plays the role of Adam's late father and Zoe Saldana who will portray the character of Adam's missing love interest, Laura. In a search for Laura who disappeared under mysterious circumstances, adult Adam ends up in the year 2022 after his ship gets damaged the only place familiar to him in that year is his home where he breaks the one rule in this Hollywood cliched trope, do not come in contact with your past self.

Watch the official teaser of The Adam Project below:

Walker Scobell depicts the 12-year-old version of Adam Reed. The Adam duo then teams up to continue the search for Laura. Fans are ecstatic to see Reynolds break more walls as he takes on this overused Hollywood trope. Movie-goers are also eager to mark a 13 Going on 30 reunion with Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner sharing the big screen again after 18 years. Garner will play the role of Adam's struggling mother who is trying to raise a child following the death of her husband a year ago. The movie also stars Catherine Keener and Alex Mallari Jr.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited movie is set to premiere on March 11, 2022.

