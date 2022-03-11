The Adam Project Twitter Review: Netizens hail Ryan Reynolds' performance; Fans call film ‘phenomenal’

Ryan Reynolds' newest time-travel adventure, The Adam Project, on Netflix, has an all-star ensemble of characters. The Adam Project, which was released on March 11th, 2022, on Netflix, just in time for the weekend, follows time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who, after mistakenly crash-landing in a contemporary 2022, joins up with his 12-year-old self on a quest to preserve the future.

However, The Adam Project has had a lengthy and tough production path, with the film previously named Our Name Is Adam in 2012. According to Variety, Tom Cruise was set to star prior to Paramount Pictures failing to obtain the rights to the original screenplay. The Adam Project IP was later relaunched by Netflix in 2020 under its final name, with Shawn Levy as director and Ryan Reynolds in the starring role after the pair's hugely successful Free Guy collaboration.

As a consequence, The Adam Project is a high-quality science-fiction film with a vast ensemble of larger-than-life characters. While Ryan Reynolds's performance as Adam Reed certainly steals the show, there are a lot of great performances running straight through the heart of The Adam Project's broad 2022 storyline.

Interestingly, as soon as the movie was dropped on the streaming platform, fans didn't take time to write good reviews about the movie on Twitter. The bulk of The Adam Project's reviews have been good, with reviewers praising the true relationship between Adam and his younger counterpart. While one wrote that the film was a tribute to all who were 'part-nerd, part-warrior.' Another called it a 'must-see movie of the year', and added that there was more than just action.

Check out other Twitter reactions below:

