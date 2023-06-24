Adam Rich: How did he die? Cause of death revealed

After a long wait, the cause of Adam Rich 's death at 54 has finally been revealed. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office recently reported that Rich passed away on January 7 as a result of the “effects of fentanyl overdose.” Tragically, his death has been classified as an accident.

Back in January, the news shocked the world when it was announced that the beloved “Eight Is Enough” star was found dead in his Los Angeles residence.

Adam Rich gained fame for his portrayal of the youngest sibling, Nicholas Bradford, on the ABC sitcom Eight Is Enough , which captivated audiences for five seasons from 1977 to 1981. The show chronicled the daily escapades of the sprawling Bradford family, featuring notable actors such as Dick Van Patten, Connie Needham, Grant Goodeve, Willie Aames, Lani O'Grady, and Laurie Walters.

After the end of "Eight Is Enough," Rich pursued acting and appeared in popular shows like "The Love Boat," " Fantasy Island ," "CHiPs," "Silver Spoons," and "Baywatch." Prior to his death, he took a break from the entertainment industry. Following his passing, Rich's TV siblings honored his memory and celebrated his lasting impact.

After Rich's unfortunate demise, his television siblings came together to honor his remarkable legacy:

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Jimmy Aames, 62, was woken by his wife Winnie with the devastating news of Adam Rich's passing. Aames expressed his deep sorrow, emphasizing that Adam was more than just a colleague; he was like a beloved little brother and a lifelong friend.



Taking to Twitter, Corey Feldman , also known for his own child star background, paid tribute to Rich. He described him as another brilliant light and a tortured soul, highlighting the struggles endured by child stars. Feldman spoke of their friendship, their shared experiences, and Rich's passion for raising awareness about mental illness. Rich's absence will undoubtedly be deeply felt.

