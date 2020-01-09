Adam Sandler addresses Oscar buzz about his performance in Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler addresses Oscar Buzz surrounding his role in Uncut Gems and said it would be funny if he got nominated. Read on to know more.

Adam Sandler’s outstanding performance in his latest film, Uncut Gems, has fuelled Oscar buzz and while the fans are excited for the actor, Adam thinks it would be hilarious if he actually got nominated for award. During his recent interaction with ET, actor addressed the buzz and stated that actors don’t make movies for awards and it would be funny if he got nominated for an Oscar. The actor, who is popularly known for his comedy roles, is being praised by audience and critics alike for his performance in Uncut Gems.

The actor further explained that he does not want to get his hopes up as far as the Oscar nomination is concerned, because he does not want to deal with the disappointment if he does not get nominated. He stated that he is very happy that he got to do the film because he knew it was something different and would turn out to be good. This is not the first time the actor addressed these speculations about his film. During his latest appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres show, addressed the Oscar buzz surrounding the movie and how it might lock horns with Adam Driver’s Marriage Story. When asked if it is nerve-wracking to be up against someone with the same name, Sandler said, “You are waiting to hear who wins and someone says ‘Adam’ and you are about to get up and they say ‘Driver’.”

The comedy-drama, which hit the big screen on December 25 and also stars Idina Menzel and Lakeith Stanfield in pivotal roles, follows the life of a jeweller named Howard Ratner (played by Sandler) who makes high stakes bet that could lead him to the windfall of a lifetime. The film follows the jeweller on his journey of striking a balance between his business, family and his relentless pursuit for the ultimate win.

