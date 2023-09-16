Adam Sandler announces ‘I Missed You Tour’ across north America with 25-date comedy extravaganza

Adam Sandler, the beloved comedian, and actor, takes to the stage once again for a riotous tour. Sandler, aged 57, recently unveiled plans for his 'I Missed You Tour,' spanning 25 dates across North America from October to December. The laughter-filled journey is set to kick off on October 12th in Vancouver and promises audiences a good time.

Let the laughter begin

In a teaser trailer shared on Instagram, Sandler teased his eager fans with snippets of his upcoming tour. The trailer showcases Sandler strumming a guitar, capturing selfies with enthusiastic crowds, and evoking fits of laughter. It's a spirited invitation to join in the fun.

ALSO READ: ‘He crushed it’, Adam Sandler reacts to Chris Rock’s digs at Will and Jada Smith on Netflix live comedy

Comedy across the continent

The 'I Missed You Tour,' produced by Live Nation, will take Sandler and his comedy to numerous cities, including Portland, San Jose, Toronto, Memphis, Salt Lake City, Rochester, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City, among others. The tour will culminate in a final performance on December 12th in Denver.

Comedy enthusiasts can secure their tickets during the Live Nation ticket presale starting at 12 p.m. local time on Thursday, with the Ticketmaster general sale launching at 12 p.m. local time on Friday. Sandler's return to the stage follows the conclusion of his 'Adam Sandler LIVE' gigs in April, promising a fresh dose of laughter and unforgettable moments. So, get ready to laugh your way through the fall and winter months with Adam Sandler's uproarious 'I Missed You Tour.'

ALSO READ: ‘Sandler has a reputation’ says director of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, after Adam Sandler cast daughters