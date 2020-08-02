Adam Sandler celebrates 22nd anniversary with wife Jackie Sandler: Love you my forever girl

Adam Sandler commemorated his 22nd wedding anniversary with wife Jackie Sandler by posting a moving tribute to his wife. In his post, the actor looks back on the day the duo met. See his post below.

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler completed their 22nd anniversary this week on Friday. To commemorate the special day, the 53-year-old Murder Mystery actor took to Instagram on July 31 to share a sweet post dedicated to his wife in honour of the first time they met. “22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl,” Adam wrote alongside a few throwback photos of the couple.

Adam and Jackie have been together since 1998. They married in 2003 and share daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11.

In terms of films, Adam has some exciting projects lined up in the near future: he’s heading back to Netflix for a special project. The 53-year-old actor, who starred in the streaming Netflix’s blockbuster hit Uncut Gems, is teaming with Lebron James for a film. He’ll be teaming up with the NBA superstar for a film about an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA, reported Variety.

It is also reported that Adam has signed a new deal with Netflix to star in a handful of new projects for the service. His contract includes four movies at the moment. Previously, Adam has starred in The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Murder Mystery, plus a stand-up special, 100% Fresh, and Uncut Gems, on Netflix.

