Adam Sandler has a witty reaction to Uncut Gems being snubbed by Oscars

Adam Sandler had the wittiest reaction to not landing an Oscar nomination for his role in Uncut Gems. Check out what he had to say.

The recently announced Academy awards Nominations finally a put an end to the Oscar buzz that surrounded Adam Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems. While the actor could not make it to the list, the good news is that the loss did not take a toll on his humour. Following the announcement, the actor reacted to the nominations with a hilarious tweet. In the tweet, the actor stated that although the Academy did not include him in the list of nominations, the good news is that he can finally stop wearing suits.

He also gave a shout out to former Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates for being nominated. “Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. The actress, who played Sandler’s mother in the 1998 movie, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year for her role in Richard Jewell. Responding to Sandler’s tweet, Bates wrote, “I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

Considering his striking performance in Uncut Gems, Adams fans were rooting for the actor to land an Oscar nomination. However, while reacting to the Oscar buzz last week, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that although he is not expecting a nomination for the film, it would be hilarious if he got nominated. During another interview in December last year, the actor jokingly said that if he did not get nominated, he would make the worst movie ever.

