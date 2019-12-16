Adam Sandler reveals THIS person convinced him to take Uncut Gems role

Adam Sandler recently revealed who convinced him to take Uncut Gems role. Read on to know who it was.

They say behind every successful man there is a woman, and it seems like Hollywood actor Adam Sandler can attest to the dictum. During his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor spoke about his upcoming film Uncut Gems. During the interaction, he told Ellen DeGeneres the story behind his casting and revealed the one person who pushed him into taking on the role in the Josh Safdie directorial.

The actor revealed that it was his wife he encouraged him to sign up for the role. He revealed that when it comes to his acting projects, the couple always discusses what movie he should do. “As soon as she says I have to do something, I go ‘ok’ and jump right into it,” he told Ellen.

Sandler also addressed the Oscar buzz surrounding the film and how the movie might lock horns with Adam Driver’s “Marriage Story." When asked if it is nerve-wracking to be up against someone with the same name, Sandler said, “You are waiting to hear who wins and someone says ‘Adam’ and you are about to get up and they say ‘Driver’.”

The film was released on December 13 in limited theatres of United Nation and is scheduled to release nationwide on December 25. The comedy-drama, which also stars Idina Menzel and Lakeith Stanfield in pivotal roles, follows the life of a jeweller named Howard Ratner (played by Sandler) who makes high stakes bet that could lead him to the windfall of a lifetime. The film follows the jeweller on his journey of striking a balance between his business, family and his relentless pursuit for the ultimate win.

