Adam Sandler was choked by his co stars and had a near death experience on the sets of THIS popular film

Adam Sandler had a near death experience on the sets of one of his popular films after he was choked by his costars while shooting an action scene. Read on to find out.

Adam Sandler’s 2019 crime drama film Uncut Gems turned out to be a box office hit. The actor’s remarkable performance in the film was praised by audience and critics alike, and even generated Oscar buzz. The fans even slammed the award ceremony for not adding the movie to their nomination list. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, film's directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed that the actor was once nearly choked to death by his co-stars on while shooting an action scene.

While filming the scene, the actor go so uncomfortable he tried to tap out. However, he so good with his character that the actors mistakenly believe he was doing that as part of the scene. “Sandler's so in it, he's so into the character that it started to actually get a little scary one or two times, because he's getting choked at one point in the scene and there were all these cues,” Josh said. Naming the actors, the filmmakers revealed it was Keith William Richards and Tommy Kominik.

They clarified that the two men, who played the roles of Arno's (played by Eric Bogosian) bodyguards, had never filmed a movie before but were very professional. “Because there was one take when Sandler was getting choked and he was trying to tap out, but the actor thought he was just being Howard so he choked harder, and Adam couldn't breathe,” the director’s explained.

Reflecting on filming the action scenes for the film Adam said, “the boys went at me pretty good - they beat me up I'd say maybe 120 different angles worth. And yeah I had some spots on my body.” Supporting his claims, Josh mentioned that the actor had black spots all over his body and looked like a cheetah.

ALSO READ: Avatar 2 filmmaker Jon Landau REVEALS new plot details about the sequel: It is the story of the Sully family

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×