Adam Sandler's Twitter account gets HACKED after Mariah Carey

Just days after Mariah Carey's account was hacked, a slew of offensive and racist tweets were posted on Adam Sandler's Twitter feed. Read on to know more.

Another celebrity account hacked! Adam Sandler's had a bumpy start to a new decade after his Twitter account got hacked. According to a representative of the actor, On January 2, Adam’s twitter handle was hacked and a slew of offensive and extremely racist messages were sent out from the actor's account, which has 2.4 million followers. Just days after Mariah Carey's account was hacked, various distasteful tweets and remarks were posted on the actor’s feed. “The activity on this account is weak asf,” a tweet read.

The post was followed by various racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages, which were instantly taken down. Some of the tweets even feature the N world. In addition to posting objectionable tweets, the hackers also retweeted several offensive posts, including one referring to President Obama as a "monkey," fox news reported. “I just had phone sex with @MariahCarey,” another tweet read. Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve, and her timeline was loaded with a series of offensive tweets. Dozens of tasteless tweets were posted to the hacked account on December 31, including racial slurs and sexual comments about rapper Eminem. The tweets were deleted by the evening.

Both Sandler and Carey's social media account hacks featured tweets mentioning the "Chuckling Squad," the hacker collective that in August broke into the Twitter account of Twitter CEO Jack’s Dorsey as well as other YouTube celebrities. A day after the account was hacked, Twitter confirmed that Carey's account had been compromised, in a statement sent to USA Today. The posts on Carey’s account including disparaging remarks such as "Eminem has a little penis." The posts reminded fans of her longstanding feud with the rapper. For the unversed, Eminem claims to have dated the Grammy-winning singer, however, she has always denied his claims.

