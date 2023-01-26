Adam Scott opens up to Boy Meets World co-star Rider Strong about ‘traumatic experience’ on set

As reported by the HuffPost, at around 42 minutes into the episode, Adam Scott confronts Strong about a nagging feeling that has been ‘tugging’ at him for the last 29 years. Scott shared that the other two co-stars disliked him and he always felt like he might be partly the reason why.

Adam Scott has revealed a ‘traumatic’ experience on the sets of Boy Meets World. The actor recently appeared on Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedie’s podcast named ‘Pod Meets World’. For the unversed, Scott, Strong, and Fishel appeared on Boy Meets World which ran from 1993 to 2000. During the podcast, they rewatched the ABC family comedy, while discussing certain scenes and their experiences on the set.

Adam Scott’s awkward hug with Rider Strong on Boy Meets World sets

Scott, who played the high school bully Griff Hawkins in a few of the early episodes of the show, remembered shooting for a scene that concluded the second season of the show. After his scene was done, everyone began celebrating the end, and that’s when the Severance actor began hugging a few of his co-stars in the spirit of the moment. However, Adam Scott remembered that when he went to hug Rider Strong, who played the bad guy heartthrob Shawn Hunter, the latter gave a weird response to the gesture.

“I go in and hug you, and as I do that, you push me off, and you give me this look like, ‘Wait a second, who the fuck are you?’ And then you run away,” Scott recalled the moment.

Hearing this, Fishel, Freddie, and Strong were in disbelief and began awkwardly laughing at the moment. Rider exclaimed in response, “Are you serious?! Why would I do that?!”

Rider also admitted that he had no recollection of the moment whatsoever. “I’m so glad you don’t remember that because to some extent that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience for you,” Scott expressed, as he referred to the fact that at the time of the incident, he was in his twenties, while Strong was a young teen.