Adam Scott Recalls 'Monumental Moment' When He Was Confirmed as Face of Severance: 'But It Just...'

Severance, the Apple TV+ series is breaking records out there. Meanwhile, its lead actor, Adam Scott, has a lot to recall about the time when he first became the face of a science fiction thriller series that talks about human experiments and work culture.

Opening up on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Scott stated, "'Comforting' is a perfect word for it. And it's part of why I was so freaked out when Severance first came out a few years ago."

He then went on to add that when he saw the billboards going up and his face being all around the town, he should have felt it as a “big, happy, monumental moment that I've been waiting for for 30 years, but it just freaked me out."

Interestingly, Adam Scott had a few sweet moments to recall that he shared with the series director and executive producer Ben Stiller. As per Scott, the actor from Night at the Museum helped him to deal with the anxiety that he had about the show.

Recalling the time, the Big Little Lies actor stated that Ben Stiller had talked him down with his experience, as “he's certainly been through it."

Continuing on the podcast, Scott also mentioned that he was worried about how people would react after watching the show. Adding that while the crew had created the “show in a bubble,” they all loved it. However, they had no idea how the audience would perceive it.

Scott was even worried that people would make fun of it at some point after being released. “It could have been this big, embarrassing thing," he added.

For those unaware, Adam Scott plays the character of Mark Scout in Severance. He leads a team to Lumon Industries, a company that made its employees undergo a severance procedure.