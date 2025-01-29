Adam Scott Says He Hasn’t Watched Parks & Recreations ‘In A Long Time’ Because Of THIS Reason; READ

Park & Recreation is one of the most loved series of all time and the fans surely need a reason to watch that again and again. But it appears that actor, Adam Scott who also starred in it, has his own reasons for not watching the show.

When the Severence star appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he shared that he had not watched an episode of the aforementioned show “in a long time.”

The actor shared that the reason why he hasn't seen it was because it “makes him sad.” Scott added, “Because I miss them and I miss all the actors.” He stated that even though they are continuously in touch, he still misses that period when they made it.

Scott told the host that he enjoyed, "five years — for me, seven years for the show," along with going to work each day with those individuals. The actor talked about experiencing a lot of enjoyment and they were creating something that “meant” something to the audience and to them.

While talking about the potential reboot of the iconic comedy show, Scott stated that the series itself took the audience to the “end,” and that it transported us very ahead into the future, so he was not sure what else was there to be added. Having said that, the actor mentioned that it was not totally up to him at all.

As far as the NBC show’s cast goes, apart from Scott, it also featured other talented actors which included, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Jim O’Heir, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, and many more. Parks & Recreation aired from 2009 to 2015.

