Adam Scott Shares Hilarious Story About Assuring His Severance Co-stars He Wasn’t On Cocaine

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs.

Adam Scott got candid while sharing a hilarious story about convincing the people he worked with on Apple TV+’s Severance show that he was not on drugs—to be specific, on cocaine. He revealed this during his visit on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Scott said that while shooting the second season of the aforementioned show, at one point, he got a” concussion.” The Parks & Recreation star shared that sometime later he started getting a nosebleed that “would not stop.”

Scott told Meyers that no matter what they did, they could not get his nose “to stop bleeding.” The performer stated, “It was disgusting and frustrating, but also, when there's an actor who has a nose that will not stop bleeding, obviously, it's cocaine, right? We all know this.”

Scott confessed that he kind of overcompensated and made way too many jokes about cocaine in an attempt to make sure everyone knew that he was not the above-mentioned drug.

Despite everything, the actor added, “But, for sure, by the end of the day, everyone thought it was cocaine.” Scott revealed that he eventually went to an emergency room in upstate New York, where Scott ended up getting the inside of his “nose cauterized.”

Then the picture, captured by Ben Stiller, of Scott, who was in the middle of the procedure, was shown by the host of shows to the audience.

The Step Brothers star recalled asking the doctor if the procedure would cause pain. The doctor confirmed this, adding, “But also the more challenging aspect of this will be the extreme feeling of pepper being shoved up” Scott’s nose.

The actor said that it did cause pain and mentioned it feeling like there was, “Just like a pound of pepper.” He added that the doctor kept on asking him not to sneeze.

