Adam Scott Was 'Freaked Out' About Leading Apple TV Series Severance After 'Comforting' Experience on Parks and Recreation

Adam Scott opened up about his role in the Apple TV+ series Severance! Anyone would be thrilled to be the face of a series, but Scott revealed that he felt quite the opposite. During his appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Big Little Lies actor recalled feeling nervous when the now Emmy-winning show was offered to him.

Scott started the conversation by discussing the perks of being in a show with an ensemble cast. Before Severance, the actor famously starred in the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation, which ran for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015. "'Comforting' is a perfect word for it,” he said about working on an ensemble show.

“And it's part of why I was so freaked out when Severance first came out a few years ago,” he admitted. Scott recalled seeing his face on billboards all around town. What should have been a monumental moment in the career he had been waiting 30 years for turned out to be a nightmare. “It just freaked me out.”

In the Emmy-winning show, Scott plays Mark Scout, the leader of the mysterious Lumon Industries. The company surgically divides the memories of its employees between their work and personal lives.

The thriller series, which is considered to be an ensemble show, includes Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken, among others. The series was an instant success, earning both audience love and critical acclaim.

In 2022, the show received a whopping 14 nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. On the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, The Good Place actor revealed that the series director and executive producer, Ben Stiller, helped him deal with his stress at the time.

He recalled Stiller talking him down to reduce his anxiety, as Stiller had experienced something similar early in his career.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.