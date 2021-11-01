Adarsh Gaurav begins work on 'Extrapolation'; Says 'I am in awe of my co stars and learning everyday'

Adarsh Gourav has been on a roll since his appearance in Ramin Bahrani's 'The White Tiger.' He recently made headlines as it was revealed that he had signed on to star in Scott Z. Burns' film 'Extrapolations.' Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, and Kit Harrington star in the picture, which has a strong star cast. Being in the company of such powerful actors is a dream come true for him.

Speaking about his experience of working on the film, Adarsh said: "We've been shooting in New York, both indoors and outdoors. I am in awe of my co-stars and learning every day. I have to pinch myself sometimes to believe I made it to this project. All I can say is that I am extremely fortunate to have landed the part and I am giving it my all.

"It's not everyday that a project as massive as this comes your way. Now that it has, I am sparing no opportunity to prove my mettle. I want to be as good as I can be; the best version of myself in this role."

Adarsh has been working round the clock since the announcement of ‘Extrapolations'.

The film seems to be testing his strengths as an actor and at the same time, providing him the best work experience that any actor could ask for. The actor recently flew down to New York and has now begun shooting for the highly anticipated series themed on climate change.

‘Extrapolations' directed by Scott Z. Burns is a climate change anthology drama series which explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact the essence of human existence; love, family, work both on a personal level and at a community level.

