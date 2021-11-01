Adarsh Gaurav begins work on 'Extrapolation'; Says 'I am in awe of my co stars and learning everyday'

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:17 PM IST  |  9.8K
   
Adarsh Gaurav begins work on 'Extrapolation'; Says 'I am in awe of my co stars and learning everyday'
Adarsh Gaurav begins work on 'Extrapolation'; Says 'I am in awe of my co stars and learning everyday'
Advertisement

Adarsh Gourav has been on a roll since his appearance in Ramin Bahrani's 'The White Tiger.' He recently made headlines as it was revealed that he had signed on to star in Scott Z. Burns' film 'Extrapolations.' Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, and Kit Harrington star in the picture, which has a strong star cast. Being in the company of such powerful actors is a dream come true for him.

Speaking about his experience of working on the film, Adarsh said: "We've been shooting in New York, both indoors and outdoors. I am in awe of my co-stars and learning every day. I have to pinch myself sometimes to believe I made it to this project. All I can say is that I am extremely fortunate to have landed the part and I am giving it my all.

"It's not everyday that a project as massive as this comes your way. Now that it has, I am sparing no opportunity to prove my mettle. I want to be as good as I can be; the best version of myself in this role."

Adarsh has been working round the clock since the announcement of ‘Extrapolations'.

The film seems to be testing his strengths as an actor and at the same time, providing him the best work experience that any actor could ask for. The actor recently flew down to New York and has now begun shooting for the highly anticipated series themed on climate change.

‘Extrapolations' directed by Scott Z. Burns is a climate change anthology drama series which explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact the essence of human existence; love, family, work both on a personal level and at a community level.

Also Read: The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav reveals what keeps him focussed

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credits: Adarsh Gourav/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Gosh i could not finish this show! I am disappointed, the story line is so bad. Why
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : yesss boy stay away from akhtars, khans, etc etc… don’t fall into the bollywood cringefest club, you’re a hollywood product just like frieda pinto.
REPLY 0 12 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All