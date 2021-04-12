  1. Home
Adarsh Gourav slays in a suit for BAFTA 2021 as he looks dapper in Thom Browne's custom made outfit

For the virtual BAFTA 2021 award ceremony, Adarsh Gourav cut out a stylish figure as he suited up in a custom made charcoal grey suit.
It was a big night for The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav at the recently concluded BAFTA 2021 as the young actor scored his first nomination in the Best Actor category. Adarsh was nominated alongside heavyweight performers like Anthony Hopkins, Chadwick Boseman, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed and Tahar Rahim. The night belonged to Anthony Hopkins who took home the Best Actor award for his performance in The Father. 

While Adarsh did not make the cut, the actor was more than delighted to simply be recognised and nominated for his work and alongside such legendary names. For the virtual award ceremony, Adarsh cut out a stylish figure as he suited up in a custom made Thom Browne outfit, The designer has previously dressed celebs like Katy Perry, Cardi B, Eddy Redmayne and Schitt's Creek Catherine O'Hara for the recently held SAG awards.

The actor, who played the role of Balram alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, made an appearance in a charcoal grey suit and upped the style quotient. Donning a clean shaven look, perfectly done hair and a crisp white shirt, Adarsh looked all things stylish and Rema Chaudhary's photos are proof.  

Check out Adarsh Gourav's BAFTA 2021 look below: 

At the BAFTA this year, apart from Adarsh's nomination, Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. However, Florian Zeller's The Father took home the award. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also presented awards along with husband Nick Jonas. 

ALSO READ:BAFTA Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Francis McDormand wins Best Actress; Nomadland bags Best Film

