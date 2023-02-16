Adarsh Gourav to share the screen with Meryl Streep and Kit Harrington in Apple’s ‘EXTRAPOLATIONS’

It's a proud moment for The Hostel Daze actor and all Indians out there. The first trailer for his upcoming Apple original series is out. The series features an exceptional cast, including Adarsh Gourav alongside Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Gemma Chan, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, and Sienna Miller. On Wednesday, Adarsh shared the trailer release on his Instagram – "A window into our future. Act now. Premiering on the 17th March exclusively on @appletvplus. Directed by the wonderful @richiemehta. And what a dream to be working with Keri Russell, @gaz choudhry, @zuleikharobinson, and House of Waris – he wrote.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has expressed her happiness with a star emoji on his post while Amruta Subhash wrote – ‘Proud of you’. Extrapolations Trailer: There’s so much more The trailer is out and it looks promising. It takes us to the world where the human race is struggling to survive climate change. “Explorations” series has eight interconnected episodes that will cover a 33-year timespan. The story will explore a future Earth affected by catastrophic climate change and how the necessary adaptations to the planet will influence love, work, faith, and family on a personal and human scale.