Addiction Awareness Week 2022: Kate Middleton acknowledges 'recovery is possible' in poignant video

Kate Middleton is sharing a touching message for those suffering from addiction. As patron of The Forward Trust - a charity that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence - the Princess of Wales spoke candidly in a poignant video for the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, launched on the first day of Addiction Awareness Week on Sunday, i.e. October 30, for the second year.

"Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality. As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who've suffered from the effects of addiction," Kate Middleton began in her moving video for Addiction Awareness Week 2022, via People. The 40-year-old royal family member also noted how "empathy" plays a crucial role in helping those suffering from addiction: "Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still, the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction. To empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

Kate Middleton's "Message of Support" for Those Suffering from Addiction

Furthermore, Kate Middleton shared "a message of support to those who are continuing to suffer," during Addiction Awareness Week: "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

"The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you. So, please ask for help. I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible," Kate Middleton thoughtfully concluded.

For the unversed, the former Duchess of Cambridge was announced as The Forward Trust's patron back in June 2021, a month after the organization merged with Action on Addiction. Kate Middleton's experience working with addiction charities over the last decade has enabled the Princess of Wales to lay the groundwork for her understanding of mental health's complexities while also informing much of her work on the early years of a child's life.