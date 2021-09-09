Addison Rae partners with streaming giant Netflix; Signs multi project movie deal

Addison Rae, the TikTok sensation, has signed a multi-movie contract with Netflix, which means the streaming giant will collaborate with Rae to create new films for her to appear in. She will also serve as executive producer. The partnership follows the success of Rae's acting debut in, He's All That, which premiered less than two weeks ago.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a press release as per PEOPLE. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress." Meanwhile, Naketha Mattocks, director of family film at Netflix, said, "Addison Rae's charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He's All That and her already passionate fan base. We're thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress."

Interestingly, according to Entertainment Tonight, Rae at the Netflix film's premiere last month spoke up on what it's like to play the main character, Padgett Sawyer. "I feel so excited and so grateful! I don't know, it's so hard. Like, I am speechless 99 percent of the time," Rae gushed and further said, "This opportunity was obviously so incredible and I am so so thankful for the cast, the crew, the production, and really everyone who has had a part in this coming to life. It is really surreal."

Meanwhile, He's All That is streaming now on Netflix.

