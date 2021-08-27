Addison Rae REACTS to Lady Gaga meme about her possible Met Gala appearance; Says she'd do anything for singer

Addison Rae recently made an interesting comment about pop icon Lady Gaga! It started when fans suspected if TikTok star Rae would be attending The Met Gala, which is scheduled to take place in September. One commenter joked about what could happen if the teen star ends up at The Met Gala, imagining an interaction between Lady Gaga and Rae. In the fan’s meme, the pop star could be seen saying, “Waitress can you get me a champagne.”

To which Rae replied by introducing herself, and to it, Lady Gaga replies, “Okay Addison Rae get me some champagne.” Rae saw the tweet and jokingly agreed that she “would do anything” for Lady Gaga. See the tweet below.

I would do anything for u @ladygaga https://t.co/vRZfrsxhKu — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) August 24, 2021

While it is unclear if the He’s All That star will show up, the only stars that have been confirmed are the Met co-chairs– Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Honorary co-chairs are Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour.

For the unversed, The Met Gala is one of the biggest events of the year and after cancelling the event last year due to COVID protocols, the event is back in September. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

In other news, last month, Addison Rae told her bestie Hailey Bieber that she hopes to be married by next year. While appearing on Hailey Bieber‘s YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom? The actress and pop icon said, “I do love love. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hopefully will be married, yeah. Hopefully, I’ll be married like next year,” Addison shared.

