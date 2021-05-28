Addison Rae tells Hailey Bieber she hopes to be married NEXT YEAR; 20 year old says ‘I’m a hopeless romantic’

In a recent chat with Hailey Bieber, actress Addison Rae recently revealed that she hopes to be married by next year. Scroll down to see what she said.

The 20-year-old TikTok star and social media influencer Addison Rae recently appeared on Hailey Bieber‘s YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom? and got candid about the next decade of her life.

The actress and creator spoke about seeing herself in many more films, after her first movie He’s All That is released, while chatting Addison also revealed that she wants to see herself married by next year. “I do love love. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hopefully will be married, yeah,” Addison shared. “Hopefully I’ll be married like next year.”

Addison also talked about what she learned about dating ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall in the public eye. “I never really made it a point to share, you know, details about anything,” Addison said. “And I think it’s kind of, part of it is like just me and, you know, Bryce for example, so many people’s eyes were on us out of nowhere. It was hard to adjust to the thought of people being interested in that, or like seeing it and reacting to it more than usual, people being concerned about your relationship stuff.” She added, “I think the lesson I learned from it is just keep your circle small, and keep your fights private, keep you know, intimate things private, and respect each other.”

Rae became popular through her Tik Tok videos. She's used the success to pursue other career endeavors, including launching her clean beauty brand, Item Beauty. She created a successful YouTube channel and began co-hosting a podcast with her mother, titled Mama Knows Best. She’s also best friends with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.

