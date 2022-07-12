Addison Rae's mom changes her bio to 'single mom' after husband's alleged affair

TikTok sensation Addison Rae's mom Sheri Nicole Easterling is ready to move on. The past few days have been ridden in chaos as news about Rae's father and his alleged romance with misled 25-year-old outside of his wedlock created a storm on the internet. Following the news being out on headlines, Sheri is cutting ties with her husband as she tweaked her Instagram bio recently and changed it to "single mom."

Mommy Rae also spoke about the issue on Twitter on Sunday as she talked about moving on with her life and wrote, "That old version of you. Isn’t for you. New story. New version!" Her words come after her husband Monty Lopez allegedly "misled" Renée Ash into a romantic affair and led her to trust in a false relationship. Previously, Ash opened up about the situation in a chat with Page Six and revealed, "Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me." She claimed that Lopez spewed lies about his marriage and told her that it was over when he was still in wedlock with Addison's mother Sheri.

Meanwhile, Ash further disclosed details about her relationship with Lopez, "He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together. In spite of the apparent split between Lopez and Sheri, Rae's dad still has not updated his bio on social media which reads, "husband to @sherinicole."

As for the TikTok star, Addison has been mum ob the whole matter on the internet and has yet to comment about the messy situation while Sterling made sure to set the record straight and shared her only priority at the moment, her kids. She wrote in a previous Instagram story, "Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay. My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them."

