Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy split; VMAs PDA and more on their 2-month romance

As for Easterling and Yung Gravy who became a trending topic soon after their VMAs debut, E! News revealed that the couple had called it quits within 2 months of dating and that it was "very shortlived" and the duo certainly wanted to get people talking with it. Speaking about their breakup, a source close to Sheri informed E!, "Sheri definitely was interested in him and loved the attention but they both knew it wasn't going to be anything serious."

Famed TikTok star Addison Rae' s mother Sheri Easterling hit the headlines in August as she walked the red carpet at the Video Music Awards 2022 with her new boyfriend Yung Gravy. Problems arose in Easterling's previous marriage with Monty Lopez after it was revealed that Monty Lopez had been cheating on her with a younger woman which led to their split.

Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy's VMAs red carpet PDA

Sheri and Yung's romance came as surprise in August after the duo not only walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Video Music Awards but also indulged in PDA as they shared a kiss as well. The rapper also went on to declare his romance with Easterling as the "perfect match," as he stated that he is "into MILFs, and she's kind of the queen of MILFs" during his interaction with the media on VMAs red carpet. The former couple had met online and connected right away as per Gravy.

Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez's history

In July cheating allegations against Addison Rae's dad, Monty Lopez arose. Monty and Sheri who got married in 2000 headed for divorce after welcoming Addison and her two younger brothers. In 2017 though, the couple got remarried. Although earlier this year, a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash claimed she had sparked a romance with 46-year-old Monty. Following the same, Easterling released a statement saying she will do everything to protect her children amid all the drama. Later, Easterling was seen changing her Instagram bio to "single mom" thus confirming her split from Lopez.

DMs with Yung Gravy

After declaring her single status, Sheri who has over over 14 million TikTok followers was seen exchanging flirty comments with the 26-year-old rapper, Yung Gravy. On the BFFs Podcast, Yung Gravy also admitted he and Sheri were sending each other wholesome DMs before their VMAs debut. The rapper claimed that "we're just being cute" while revealing how they have been sharing love for each other through DMs. After making their romance official, Gravy also defended Easterling on Twitter who was receiving backlash for her PDA-filled outing with him.

Addison Rae's 'mortified' reaction

While Addison Rae did not make any public statements regarding the drama surrounding her parents and also Easterling's romance, it was reported by Page Six that she was "mortified" by all the drama surrounding her family and was overwhelmed given the ups and downs that have been happening. After cheating allegations against her father went viral and the fallout between him and her mom, the She's All That star unfollowed both her parents on social media. Yung Gravy also spoke about Rae saying that while he hasn't spoken to her he felt bad for her and that Easterling has the "best intentions for her."

Monty Lopez's diss track for Yung Gravy

After claiming that he was unbothered by his ex-wife Sheri and Yung Gravy's VMAs appearance, Monty Lopez went on to post a diss track for the rapper. While he only posted a snippet of the song at first, Rae's dad later also posted a full version of the track on YouTube. Tagging Yung Gravy in his post, Monty called the track, "Leftovers." In August, Monty had also challenged Gravy to a boxing match multiple times.

Amid the news of his split from Easterling, the Whip a Tesla singer is now being rumoured to be going after Try Guy's Ned Fulmer's wife Ariel Fulmer amid the news of former's cheating drama. Ned Fulmer was recently caught cheating on Ariel by Redditors and it has even led to him getting fired from The Try Guys. Gravy recently uploaded a TikTok showing that Ariel Fulmer followed him on Instagram just days after Ned admitted to being unfaithful to her.

In the midst of it all, Addison Rae has been posting random tweets which include on October 2, the TikToker wrote, "Making people smile makes me feel complete." On the same day, she later wrote, "Don't cry don't cry don't cry." On October 6, she simply dropped a red heart emoji.

ALSO READ: TikTok Boom! Addison Rae UNFOLLOWS mom Sheri Easterling amid infidelity drama with her dad Monty Lopez