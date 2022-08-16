Adele admits she's 'obsessed with' beau Rich Paul, DENIES engagement rumours

Adele is roaming on clouds these days. With her long-awaited Vegas residency back on track, the Grammy-winning artist is opening up about her love life with rumoured fiance Rich Paul in a recent chat with Elle Magazine, per ET. The couple first sparked romance rumours last summer when the pair were spotted attending the NBA Finals in Arizona.

During her interview, Adele gushed about her boyfriend who is a sports agent and revealed, "I've never been in love like this." She went on and confessed, "I'm obsessed with him." Soon after getting spotted, the couple went Instagram official in September of 2021 and since Paul and Adele have been captured enjoying each other's company time and again. Previously, Adele sported a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger at the Brit Awards which sparked rumours about her engagement with Paul.

However, Adele has put off talking about the subject till now and has been elusive with her answers regarding the big question. Though in conversation with the magazine, Adele addressed the rumours and denied all speculations, "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!" The singer teased the interviewer. Her answer now stands completely in contrast with her reaction to the erupting rumours when she went on Graham Norton's talk show where she continued to act coy and never confirmed the news. Though in her latest interview, Adele did clarify that she "absolutely" wants to get married again and "might as well be married" now given how happy and in love she is.

