Adele and Harry had a clash in real on Grammy’s stage? Here is all you need to know.

But do you think this can be true? Adele, who is known for her graciousness, is well known in the industry, and suddenly her strange behaviour for a young singer is unfathomable and not going well with the audience. With social media flooded with snippets of Adele ‘walking out the show’ while refusing standing ovations, everyone was left wondering, "Why didn't she do that?"

Everyone can only talk about one thing, which seems to have no end, and that is Grammy night. Because it is unusual to have all of the celebrities and A-list musicians in one place at the same time, the audience does not blink even once in order to get the best view of every single moment that occurs at the Grammys. As a result, when Harry Styles, the young and charming singer, won Album of the Year, the audience focused on Adele's brief exit from the stage.

As per the saying that goes, "Not every orange is sweet just because it appears to reflect its vibrant color," the same goes with the incident between Adele and Harry. When the "As It Was" singer and Grammy winner went up on stage to receive his award, that is when Adele shifted sides by moving to the other side of Lizzo, which appeared as Adele "moving out."

And on the spur of the moment, people made the statement that Adele was unhappy with Harry winning the category. Though this is not the case, it is concerning how the audience can take one innocent move and turn it into a controversial statement against the other artist. There's also video of Adele clapping and cheering for Harry, a young artist, while Lizzo beams.

The entire act was followed by Harry's acceptance speech, which did have a contrived highlight in which he quoted "I think on nights like tonight, it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as "best" in music." "I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these." Though his words were true, many viewers didn't take this statement in a positive light. But, regardless of what has been said, Adele never walked out during Harry's award acceptance.