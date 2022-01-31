Adele and Rich Paul's romance in trouble? Singer reportedly trying to 'save the relationship'

Adele recently postponed her Las Vegas residency and shared the news for the same with her fans via a video she released on Instagram. Adele apologised to her fans maintaining that her show wasn't ready and even got teary-eyed during the same. According to reports, one of the reasons why Adele has been going through a hard time currently is also because of her relationship with Rich Paul.

As reported by The Sun, Adele and Rich Paul's relationship seems to be in trouble at the moment. A source informed The Sun that Adele has been spending time at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills and is reportedly trying to "fix their relationship." Considering both Adele and Rich have demanding careers, it seems the duo haven't been able to see each other much and that's the reason why things have become strained.

It was earlier reported that the singer went through a tough time during her Las Vegas residency show rehearsals and was extremely emotional during the same. It was also speculated that Adele made several calls to Rich Paul during the same.

Adele and Rich Paul confirmed their relationship in October last year. The 30 singer also spoke about her relationship with him during her appearance on Oprah Winfrey's show. While speaking to Oprah, Adele gushed about her relationship with Paul being and easy and smooth one and added that this is the first time she's open to being loved and is also in love with herself. The couple had first sparked dating rumours after they attended an NBA game together.

