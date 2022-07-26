Adele announces Las Vegas residency dates after canceling shows back in 2021
Adele finally confirms rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency.
After cancelling her Las Vegas residency in 2021, Adele is ready for the stage! Recently, the Hello singer took to Instagram to announce rescheduled dates for her residency which will stretch till March 2023. Her cancellation last year prompted a lot of backlash for the singer as she was criticized for her unprofessionalism but Adele was adamant that her show will only go live when it's perfect.
Credits: Page Six, Getty Images
