Adele ANNOUNCES upcoming album 30, calls it a document of ‘the most turbulent period of my life’

Adele has announced a release date for her much anticipated new album. Following her divorce from Simon Konecki, the singer, 33, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, accompanied with a lengthy letter in which she stated that she now felt ready to share her songs because she has 'never felt more peaceful.'

However, Adele posed in a side profile picture against a blue-green backdrop for the stunning cover artwork. While she simply captioned the photo, '30 - November 19,' she also posted a photo of a long statement in which she admitted to spending many nights 'sobbing and consumed with grief' as she tried to come to terms with the breakup of her marriage which is the inspiration for her new album. She started her lengthy note by reminiscing on the difficult years that followed her divorce from Simon, confessing she was fighting 'inner turmoil' and being faced with 'blistering home truths.'

She penned: "I was certainly nowhere to near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!" The singer went on to thank her friends for being by her side while she suffered with a broken heart, explaining that she was now in a good place about releasing her album.

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Adele and charity CEO Simon, 47, announced their divorce in April 2019, with Adele filing court papers five months later. The couple, who dated for seven years before marrying for two, share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo. Their divorce was finalized in March of this year, and Simon is said to be living in one of Adele's Beverly Hills compound's three homes in order to be near Angelo.

