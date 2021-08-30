Adele attends LeBron James' party with BF Rich Paul; PERFORMS to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP

British singer Adele recently showed off her killer dancing skills! The Skyfall singer who’s allegedly dating sports agent Rich Paul attended Paul’s clients--LeBron James' wife, Savannah James', 35th birthday party at the Classic Cat restaurant. In a clip uploaded by Lebron himself, the 33-year-old singer was seen rapping and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion's WAP, which she attended with her rumoured boyfriend, Rich Paul.

People magazine also reported that the singer was seen sitting on a platform by the dance floor as she flipped her hair and grooved to the smash hit. The clip also featured Adele interacting with a dancer, who tapped the singer with her flapper-era feathered fans. After performing on WAP, Adele continued to dance the night away to Nicki Minaj's Monster verse.

If you didn’t know, Adele has been making headlines last few months for dating Rich Paul. She recently attended an NBA Finals game in Phoenix with Pal as they sat courtside. The pair were also spotted dining at Olivetta restaurant with a small group of friends in West Hollywood a few days before the party, per Page Six. The singer has reportedly been dating Paul, a sports agent who represents NBA players including James, for several months. An insider recently told People magazine that the couple is "not super serious, but they're having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social," the source told the outlet.

