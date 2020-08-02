Adele bows to 'Queen' Beyonce after Black Is King release; Singer leaves tongues wagging with her new hairdo

Adele debuts her new blonde wavy hair while gushing about Beyonce's Black Is King. The singer's makeover had fans wondering who she was.

Adele sure knows how to make some noise! Adele has been experimenting with her looks for a while now. A few months ago, the singer revealed she had lost a few pounds. The unrecognizable singer left fans in shock with her makeover. While fans continue to debate over the old Adele and the new Adele, the singer decided to undergo another makeover and leave fans talking. The international songstress took to Instagram and debut her new hairdo while gushing about Beyonce.

In the new photo, Adele was seen showering Adele with love over her recent release Black Is King. Adele sported the same outfit as Beyonce from the visual album and knelt below her television set. "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," she captioned the photo. As the Rolling In The Deep hitmaker praised Beyonce, fans took notice of her new wavy golden blonde hairstyle.

"That hair! Stunning!" a comment read. "Gorgggggg. That hair," added another follower. However, many fans didn't recognise Adele at first. "i didn’t even recognize her," said a fan. "Is that even you Adele," wondered another fan. "first thing I said was “who’s this"," another fan wrote. "I literally don’t recognise her," confessed a fan. "literally looks like a different person," shared another fan.

