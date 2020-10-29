Adele cheekily clears the air around rumours of dating British rapper Skepta while speaking of her SNL weekend

After news broke out that Adele is dating British rapper Skepta, Adele took to her Instagram to seemingly clear the air on her relationship status.

While fans were gushing over Adele's splendid Saturday Night Live performance from the weekend, news broke out that the singer is no longer single. The British songstress had filed for divorce from Simon Konecki last year. The duo shares an eight-year-old son together. A few hours ago, news broke out that the singer is dating British rapper Skepta. According to sources of People, the musical stars' relationship has "been heating up." The news caught everyone's attention. As the rumour began spreading like wildfire, Adele decided to water it down with a cheeky Instagram post.

The Hello hitmaker shared a picture from her time on Saturday Night Live, where she thanked the people who helped her put together the hit episode, and casually inserted her relationship status. "Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!" she wrote.

"I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she added.

This isn't the first time that the duo has been linked. Last year, sources told The Sun that Adele and Skepta share a special bond with a "special connection."

