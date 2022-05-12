Adele confirms moving in with boyfriend Rich Paul as she shares a loved up post; See pics

Adele and Rich Paul are moving forward in their relationship! Adele posted a lovely set of images on Instagram on Wednesday, showing the pair standing in front of a stunning white house, Rich clutching a key. "Time flies," the Easy on Me singer captioned the image, which included various photographs from the couple's time together when they first started dating.

More photos in the series show the pair having countless sweet moments together, such as when Rich came to support the singer as she worked at McDonald's and when they attended a softball game together, all smiles in the bleachers. Another shot showed Rich kissing her backstage at an event, while the last image showed Adele clutching what looked to be a fortune cookie message that read, "You have found good company — enjoy."

Check out her post here:

However, The pair have been plagued by split speculations after Paul was spotted in Miami with his client LeBron James on Adele's 34th birthday. According to sources as per PEOPLE, the couple, who dined together in Napa Valley on Sunday, were still together despite spending her big day apart. "Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though," the source said. "She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can."

Meanwhile, she and Paul, who were initially spotted together in July, were last seen holding hands courtside at the NBA All-Star Game in February. Recently, in a post commemorating her 34th birthday on May 5, the Grammy winner said she's "never been happier."

