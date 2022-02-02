Adele CONFIRMS she will perform at Brit Awards; Addresses relationship tension rumours

Adele has some good news for her fans! The Hello singer, in a recent post on Instagram, announced that she would be performing at the Brit Awards and fans are ecstatic to hear this news. In the post, Adele also seemingly bashed the bubbling rumours of relationship tensions between her and her partner Rich Paul.

Interestingly, this will also be Adele's first performance after her Las Vegas residency was canceled. The Grammy Award winner posted an adorable snap of herself as she smiles ear to ear and wrote, "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" She also announced her upcoming presence on The Graham Norton Show, "Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!"

This was not the end of declarations on Adele's part, as the singer coyly added, "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

Check out Adele's Instagram post below:

Rumours of tensions between Adele and her partner Rich have been making rounds online as many reports speculated that their relationship was going through a supposed "rough patch" because of their respective jobs, Adele was then busy with rehearsing for her Residency and Rich with his job as a sports agent which required him to be constantly on the road. The Rolling In The Deep singer was also reportedly living in Rich’s house in Beverly Hills to "fix their relationship." Adele was seemingly not happy with these rumours and decided to put a full stop on them herself.

