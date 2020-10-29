Adele is dating THIS British rapper post divorce from Simon Konecki? Friends say ‘Things have been heating up’

Adele is reportedly dating British rapper Skepta after divorcing ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019. See what friends of the couple told People magazine below.

Adele is dating someone new! The rumours that had been making the rounds these past few months were apparently true – Adele is dating British rapper Skepta! The pair have actually been linked for over a year and now a close friend of the couple recently spoke about their relationship to People magazine. “Things have been heating up, they run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

The news of the British singer dating Skepta comes after she filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September 2019 and since that time, she has “been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit.” The friend also spoke out about possible new Adele music and said, “There have been major challenges in her life and in the world. She’s working her way around all of that and will introduce it when she’s ready. She’s doing well and feeling terrific."

In case you missed it, Adele and UK rapper Skepta sparked romance rumours back in October 2019 when they were spotted out for the latter's birthday. Around the time, a source told The Sun that the pair have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up.” In June, the romance buzz reignited, the rumoured couple was again front-and-centre. The old friends were teasing fans this weekend with a flirty Instagram exchange that certainly lifted many eyebrows and left fans wondering what it meant.

The exchange happened in the comments section of the British singer’s latest post, which featured photos of her reliving her 2016 Glastonbury performance by watching it on TV from her home and wearing her gorgeous dress from that night. After admitting she was “5 ciders in” in the caption for the pics, Skepta was quick to respond with a cheeky message. “Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the rapper wrote before Adele came up with her own cheeky and warm response. It only included a winking emoji and a red heart emoji, but no words were really needed since the affectionate comment indicated a friendly relationship between the two artists.

