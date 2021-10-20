Adele enjoys basketball game with beau Rich Paul after dropping new track Easy On Me

After releasing her new track Easy On Me, Adele recently took a night off to enjoy a night out with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul. The couple was spotted sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors basketball game this week in LA. Adele, 33, looked chic at the game in a brown leather outfit while Paul, 39, who represents athletes like LeBron James, wore a suede jacket and black turtleneck.

While the duo has been dating for several months, their last sighting was in August when the duo attended LeBron James' wife, Savannah James', 35th birthday party at the Classic Cat restaurant in LA. After the wild night, in a clip uploaded by Lebron himself, the 33-year-old singer was seen rapping and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion's WAP.

Prior to that, Adele also attended another NBA Finals game in Phoenix with Paul as they sat courtside. The pair were also spotted dining at Olivetta restaurant with a small group of friends in West Hollywood a few days before the party, per Page Six. An insider recently told People magazine that the couple is "not super serious, but they're having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social," the source told the outlet.

In other news, the singer has been making headlines for her new single Easy On Me! In the past month, she also appeared on the covers of both American and British Vogue!

