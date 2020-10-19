  1. Home
Adele expresses excitement as she announces she’s hosting SNL next week: I’ve always wanted to do it

Adele recently revealed that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live next week. The Hello singer shared her excitement via an Instagram post, scroll down to see what she said.
Adele will be making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut! The Hello singer will host the Saturday (October 24) episode of the show, with H.E.R. as a musical guest, she confirmed on Sunday (October 18). “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” she exclaimed on Instagram.

 

Adele continued: “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week,” she continued.

 

