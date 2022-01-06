Adele feels 'ready for 2022' as she drops stunning music video teaser for her song Oh My God; WATCH

Adele has recently announced the release of her song Oh My God's music video! Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a short clip from the new music video and quipped, "Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x."

Oh My God is one of the songs from her studio album 30 which was released on November 19, 2021. While Easy on Me was the title track from the album, 30 comprised 12 other tracks, one of which was Oh My God which became widely popular as soon as the album was released.

In the teaser clip, Adele also noted that the music video shall be released on January 12, 2022. Fans took to the comments section to laud the artist. One fan jokingly said, "You’re excited!!??? Think how we feel," referring to Adele's caption alongside the music video teaser. Another fan wrote, "WE ARE SO READY," as they stated their excitement in the comments section. Many fans also asked Adele to release the highly-anticipated music video as soon as possible!

In the clip that the singer has posted, Adele can be seen singing in a monochrome setting. However, her stunning gown and hairdo have caught the attention of fans as she looks gorgeous with the styling. "You look superb," one fan commented.

