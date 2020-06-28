Adele flaunts her dramatic weight loss and shares an update on her new album

Talks around Adele's weight loss is reignited after she shared a new picture on Instagram. The Hello hitmaker also revealed addressed questions around her new album.

Adele may be working on something—but she hasn't got a new album for her fans just yet. The 32-year-old British singer sent some of her fans into a frenzy on Saturday after she shared a picture of herself singing in a microphone. The singer flaunted her massive weight loss yet again. But she got fans curious when she simply captioned with a mysterious smiley face emoji. The new post left fans wondering if she was releasing a few new songs.

A fan took to the comments section “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”. However, Adele decided to shut down the possible rumour of a new song coming their way with her comments. She said, asked the fan to “be patient.” “Of course it’s not," she announced, clearing the air about her post. "Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient," she said.

While Adele didn't offer her fans a timetable, they may have only a few more months to wait. When she performed at her best friend's wedding in February, Adele was heard telling the audience to "expect my album in September." Last year, rapper Nicki Minaj also said the pair had recorded an "epic" song together and shot a music video. “Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her,” Minaj said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Grammy winner hasn’t released new music since 2015’s 25, which featured singles like “Hello” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover). The album, which was her third studio release, earned the artist five Grammys, including album of the year.

While in lockdown, Adele is bonding with her 7-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. "She helps Angelo with schoolwork and cooks. She very much enjoys being a stay-at-home mom right now," a source told People magazine in May.

Multiple sources also spoke about her recent transformation and confessed it hasn't been a physical transformation. "In the past, the stress from balancing work and being a mom was intense." "She is now in a very good place both physically and mentally," the friend told the international outlet.

