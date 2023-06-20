Adele gets candid about ‘fungal infection’ after wearing spanx during Las Vegas residency

Adele, the celebrated singer, has recently opened up about a struggle she encountered during her Las Vegas residency. Reports indicate that the 35-year-old artist discussed suffering from a fungal skin infection in an uncomfortable area of her body due to wearing Spanx shapewear night after night. Adele's candid admission sheds light on the physical toll her performances took on her, even as she delighted fans with her powerful voice and heartfelt performances.

Adele on the discomfort and diagnosis

During her triumphant return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace following a three-month hiatus, Adele shared her experience with the audience. She confessed, "I was so hot under the spotlights on the stage. My 't**s were sweating.' I need a towel, Jesus!" The Daily Mail reported that the singer was diagnosed with "jock itch," a fungal skin infection commonly found in warm, moist areas of the body, such as the groin. Adele admitted, "It is a bit crude, but I never knew it existed!" She revealed that the condition developed due to the combination of wearing Spanx, which trap moisture, and her profuse sweating during performances.

ALSO READ: Did you know Rihanna and Adele are the only female artists to have over 2 billion views on YouTube?

Adele talks about being physically active

Despite her fungal skin infection ordeal, Adele shared some positive news with her devoted fans. She joyfully declared, "Talking of body acne, I have started weight-lifting again like no one's business. And I am absolutely loving it." The singer's determination to stay physically active demonstrates her commitment to self-improvement and maintaining a positive mindset. Adele expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the stage, even in the face of nerves. She confessed, "All week I had just been buzzing, and right then, I was stood right there [behind the curtain], and I s*** myself." Adele's honesty and vulnerability endeared her to the audience, reinforcing her authenticity as a performer.

ALSO READ: James Corden reveals failed bear prank on Adele during final Carpool Karaoke, admits singer is 'unprankable'

Adele's involvement in friends' divorce drama

In March, Adele delighted fans by announcing the extension of her Las Vegas residency, adding 34 more dates from June to November. Her "Weekends With Adele" series, initially scheduled to conclude in March, resumed on June 16th and will continue until November 4th. Audiences can anticipate more enchanting performances from the Grammy-winning artist as she captivates the stage with her soulful voice.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Adele found herself inadvertently embroiled in the divorce of her close friends, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton. Carr and Drayton, who ended their three-year marriage in January 2022, had the singer play an integral role in their wedding ceremony, officiating the celebration she generously financed. While Carr jokingly claimed "custody of Adele" during a television appearance, Drayton later dismissed the sketch as "bad taste" and clarified that he remains close friends with Adele.

Advertisement

Adele currently resides in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Rich Paul and her 10-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. Despite personal challenges and unexpected entanglements, Adele continues to captivate the music world with her talent, authenticity, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

ALSO READ: Top 5 songs by Adele, and cool facts about the singer