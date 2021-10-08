Adele GETS CANDID about her love life, gushes that she is 'very happy' with Rich Paul

Adele is opening up about her new lover, sports agent Rich Paul, for the first time. In a new issue of British Vogue, the megastar reveals that she and Rich, 39, are 'very happy' and that he is 'frazzled' by her enormous global fame. However, Adele divorced her ex-husband Simon Konecki, earlier this year in March, after almost two years of marriage.

As per Daily Mail, Adele confirmed her relationship in the interview, adding: "Yes, we're together," and "We're very happy." The couple has been dating for a few months, but they have known each other for much longer. According to Daily Mail, Adele further opened up about her relationship after her second drink, saying how they did not want to 'go public' when they were first spotted at a basketball game together in July of this year.

However, the Grammy winner admits that being out in public no longer feels 'stressful' with her new boyfriend at her side. Meanwhile, in other news, after a 9-month hiatus on Twitter, Adele has finally announced her comeback single and shared the official release date with her fans.

Taking to her social media platforms and her official YouTube channel, the singer, 33, has released a short instrumental clip as the teaser video for Easy On Me. Amid the news of a new single, fans are also expecting her fourth studio album to follow sometime after the single releases. However, earlier, after changing her social media accounts to include an interesting dark teal color, the 33-year-old singer also sparked heated online discussions about speculations of her new album.

