Adele gets candid about her relationship with Rich Paul on Oprah interview: It's just been very smooth

Adele's concert special, One Night Only recently released on CBS and as a part of it, the 33-year-old singer also sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her new album and talk about it was her divorce that served as an inspiration for it. During the same interaction, Adele also touched upon her new romance with Rich Paul and defined it as "smooth."

Adele recently made her relationship with Paul Instagram official in September after months of speculation surrounding their dating status following their outings together. While discussing the same, the singer gushed about what made him a great partner as she said, "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it," Adele added. "It's just been very smooth", via People.

Adele further also mentioned why this relationship remains special for her as she revealed that this is the first time she's open to loving and being loved by someone else.



Adele during the concert special, performed some of her biggest hits including When We Were Young, Someone Like You and Rolling in the Deep along with new tracks from her upcoming album 30. The star-studded concert had in attendance several fellow artists including Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Drake, and also other Hollywood celebs such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Gayle King, James Corden.

Although one of the most special guests of the evening was her 9-year-old son Angelo who she shares with former husband Simon Konecki.

