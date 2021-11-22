Adele gets EMOTIONAL after a surprise reunion with a school teacher who inspired her

Adele was left pleasantly surprised at her recent UK concert special, An Audience With Adele as she reunited with her English teacher whom the singer had previously mentioned about being the one who inspired her. The singer got tearful after being surprised by her school teacher who was among the attendees at the event. The singer couldn't hold back her tears as she reunited with her teacher after years.

In a video shared by iTV, actor Emma Thompson who was at the concert asked the vocalist if she had a childhood mentor and that if there was one person who inspired her when she was young and the singer promptly remembered her teacher who got her interested in literature at a young age and which further served as an inspiration for her to become a songwriter.

Thompson then teased that Adele's teacher was in the audience and on meeting her, Adele broke down into tears. The video further shows Adele in conversation with her teacher Miss McDonald as she says, "Hi! You look amazing darling!" Adele's teacher then responds, "Oh my God, I'm so proud of you."

The video of Adele's emotional conversation with her teacher is now going viral and fans can't get enough of how pure the moment is. Adele after recently releasing her new album 30, has been performing songs from the same at her concert specials. Recently, the singer also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview where she discussed how her difficult divorce served as an inspiration for her new album.

