Adele gets ENGAGED to boyfriend Rich Paul; Report

Adele and Rich Paul are engaged, claim reports. The singer and her sports agent beau are reportedly planning to tie the knot this summer. For the unversed, Adele and Paul made their relationship official two years ago. Online gossip site Deux Moi was the first to announce the news about Adele and Rich Paul’s engagement. These claims have been reportedly confirmed by ‘very reliable sources’.

Adele gets engaged to beau Rich Paul as she flaunts a huge rock at her latest concert in Las Vegas Adele is currently on tour in Las Vegas. As per Mail Online, it was during her latest concert over the weekend when the Easy on Me singer was seen rocking a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger. However, Adele, 34, has been wearing this rock for a year now. In fact, reportedly she was first seen wearing the ring in February 2022, during the BRIT Awards.

Does this mean that the lovebirds have been engaged for a little over a year now? Could be. However, neither Adele, nor Rich Paul, 41, have confirmed the news about their engagement as of now. Adele and Rich Paul’s last public appearance Adele and her beau Rich Paul were last seen together at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker soon became an object for memes after she was seen saying, “she'll be fine, she'll smoke some weed and she'll be fine,” as she referred to Rihanna, who went on to reveal that she was pregnant for a second time. Before this, the couple also posed for pictures at the Grammy Awards 2023.

While Adele has always opted to keep her personal life private and away from the limelight, she has been showering love on her beau quite publicly. For instance, in December, she paid a tribute to him during one of her shows in Vegas. During an interview with Elle magazine in August last year, the Grammy Award-winning singer articulated her love for her rumoured fiancé and talked about her plans of being a ‘homemaker’ after the Vegas shows. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids,” she said at the time.

