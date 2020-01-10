Adele got Harry Styles to pose for an adorable picture with fellow vacationers on their Anguilla holiday

While on their Anguilla vacation, Harry and Adele also came across a few fans. According to a latest report, Adele spoke about her weight loss to a fellow vacationer.

Adele and Harry Styles sent netizens confused and surprised at the same time when news of their Anguilla vacation started making the rounds. It was also her massive weight loss transformation that grabbed eyeballs in paparazzi pictures that were circulated widely on social media. While in Anguilla, Harry and Adele also came across a few fans. According to a latest report in People, Adele spoke about her weight loss to a fellow vacationer and college student named Lexi Larsonn.

As per the report, Larsonn bumped into Adele at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack last week. The college student revealed that the 'Rolling In The Deep' hitmaker's weight loss was quite evident. Larsonn said, "She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."

Larsonn went on to reveal that Adele came and sat with her and her group of girls. She said, "Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, 'So what can I do for you girls?'' However, Adele did not pose for pictures since her son Angela was present. But the songstress did the next best thing. Adele got Harry Styles over to chat with the girls. "We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also ... we talked to them for 15 minutes probably." Harry Styles also posed for an adorable photo with the girls which was shared on Larsonn's Instagram page.

